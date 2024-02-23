Chinese-Phone Maker iQOO Launches Its Neo 9 Pro

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 23, 2024
The phone features a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a high refresh rate of 144 Hz, providing a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels at a pixel density of 452 pixels per inch (ppi).
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro runs Funtouch OS 14 is based on Android 14
UI Screenshots
The Neo 9 Pro is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It offers two variants of RAM capacity: 8GB and 12GB.
The phone comes with a vivid gaming experience with 144 Hz game super frame rate.
On the rear, the phone boasts a dual camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel, ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor.
OnePlus 12R and POCO X6 Pro are the phones rival in the segment dominated by Chinese phones.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 36,999. Available on Amazon.
