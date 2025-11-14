Children's Day 2025: Why It Is Observed On Chacha Nehru's Birth Anniversary?

By: Sunanda Singh | November 14, 2025

Children's Day is celebrated annually on November 14, in honour of Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.

Canva

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first PM, delivers his iconic 'Tryst with destiny' speech in parliament on the eve of India's first independence day

Wikimedia Commons

Children's Day, also known as bal diwas marks a tribute to the legendary leader, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is known for his deep affection for children and is commonly remembered as Chacha Nehru.

The day seeks to advance children's rights, health, education, and overall growth.

The yearly event emphasizes the significance of creating a secure and supportive atmosphere for children to develop.

This year's theme for the significant day is: “For Every Child, Every Right,” highlights safeguarding children's rights and supporting their development in a nurturing environment.

FP Photo

The day revives the essence of empathy and duty that Jawaharlal Nehru embodied through his enduring dedication to the welfare of children.

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

'Respectful Salutations To 'Jawahar Of Hind' On His Birth Anniversary': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...
Find out More