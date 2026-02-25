Chhoti Holi 2026: Here's To Know Do's And Dont's To Follow On Holika Dahan

By: Sunanda Singh | February 25, 2026
Chhoti Holi is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion, which is celebrated the night before Rangwali Holi. This prominent festival is also known as Holika Dahan. On this day, follow these do's and dont's on this festival
Canva
Do's: Use coconut, grains, and flowers as offerings.
Canva
Dont's: Avoid using loud music, alcohol, gibberish words, harsh behaviour, and Tamsik food items.
Do's: Wear comfortable clothes suitable for outdoor rituals.
Dont's: Avoid performing the ritual during the Bhadra period.
Canva AI
Do's: Keep a safe distance and supervise children.
Dont's: People should also avoid cutting their hair and nails during this period.
Thanks For Reading!