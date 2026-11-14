Chhath Puja Food Guide: Traditional Dishes To Prepare On Surya Shashti

By: Rahul M | November 14, 2026
Chhath Puja is an ancient Vedic festival dedicated to Surya Dev or the Sun God and Goddess Shashthi Devi (Chhathi Maiya).
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The four day festival (Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya) is marked by purity, fasting, and the preparation of traditional dishes made with natural ingredients.
A signature delicacy of Chhath, Thekua is made by deep-frying a dough of wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, ghee, and grated coconut.
The festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees prepare Kaddu Bhat, a simple yet cleansing meal made with bottle gourd or pumpkin, cooked in ghee and served with steamed rice.
Rasiyao or Rasiya Kheer is prepared during Kharna, the second day of the festival. This sweet dish combines rice, jaggery, ginger, and cardamom.
Made with powdered rice and jaggery, Kasar is an energy-boosting food that helps devotees stay warm and nourished during the winter season.
Malpua is soft, syrup-soaked pancakes which is made from flour and milk, Malpua is a festive indulgence enjoyed during the festive season.
Chana Daal and rice are cooked on the second day of Chhath. The dish is traditionally cooked in ghee.
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