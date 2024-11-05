Chhath Puja 2024 Bhog: 7 Important Fruits To Be Offered To Chhathi Maiya

By: Rahul M | November 05, 2024
One of the important parts of Chhath Puja rituals is the offering (bhog) to Chhathi Maiya. Apart from thekua, fruits are also offered to the God
All images from Canva
Coconut is essential in Chhath Puja bhog, and devotees who keep a 36-hour waterless fast should offer coconut for love and harmony
Sugarcane, also called Ganna, is another fruit offered during the auspicious Chhath Puja festival for family well-being
Next, Bananas are a must-fruit offering for Chhathi Maiya at the ghat, symbolising prosperity and wealth
Daab Nimbu is considered Chhati Maiya’s favourite fruit and an important offering during puja. Folklore suggests that it brings back positive energy and strength
Pomelo fruit should also be part of the Chhath Puja samagri to offer to Chhathi Maiya
Supari is essential in celebrations, symbolising auspiciousness. Using it in Chhath puja rituals is thought to bring good luck and happiness
Water chestnut, also called Panifal or Singhara is a seasonal fruit. It is an essential part of Chhath Puja bhog believed to bring joy and happiness
