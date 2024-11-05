Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Red Saree Inspiration For Married Woman

By: Rahul M | November 05, 2024
Red is one of the significant colours in Hindu festivals. During Chhath Puja, it is often believed that married women should wear red attire to bring prosperity and happiness
For a luxurious look, opt for a heavily embroidered and embellished red-hued saree, paired with a matching bejewelled blouse
A red organza drape is a stylish choice for many women for the festive season. You can pair it with a contrasting blouse for an elegant appeal
Next, Chhath Puja is about going all out with shringar, so don an intricately hand-embroidered six-yard to standout at the festival
For an elegant and comfortable option, style a satin saree. It is a low-effort traditional attire ideal for a classic look at a Chhath Puja occasion
You can also explore a lightweight saree in the shades of red. Don't forget to complement it with a gold embellished blouse for a festive touch
For a contemporary yet ethnic glam, you can also play around with trendy draping style at this year's Chhathi Maiya celebration
Lastly, we cannot miss a floral-adorned red saree, which will surely get you a lot of compliments at the Chath Puja gathering
