Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Chhathi Maiya Mehndi Designs For Married Women

By: Rahul M | November 04, 2024
The auspicious Hindu festival of Chhath Puja is just around the corner, and this is the ideal occasion for married women to adorn their hands with henna. Here are seven mehndi designs you can opt for:
All images from Canva
This Chhath Puja, you can create a traditional mehndi design by combining floral and paisley patterns
The Chhath Puja festival is about going all out with beauty and shringar, so you can experiment with bold patterns and elaborate designs that go well with your accessories.
Arabic mehndi designs are elegant and eye-catching, including bold lines and floral patterns
Many women love designs that resemble lace and feature bracelet-like patterns on the wrist. It is one of the popular choices for several married ladies
Next, you can add a personal touch to your mehndi design by adding your husband's name, family members' initials or a loved one's figure pattern for Chhath Puja 2024
Intricate vines with flowers encircling the fingers create a delicate and feminine look, perfect for married women celebrating the revered festival
Lastly, the simple flower and circle mehndi designs are perfect for the ones who prefer a subtle yet beautiful look
