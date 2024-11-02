Chhath Puja 2024: Here Are 7 Tips To Follow During Chhathi Maiya Festival

By: Manasi Kamble | November 02, 2024

Plan a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins for sustained energy during fasting. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy.

Drink plenty of water before fasting to maintain fluid balance and prevent dehydration, fatigue, and dizziness. Stay hydrated always.

Enhance fasting with slow-release foods like nuts and seeds. Maintain stable energy levels, prevent crashes, feel full, and curb overeating.

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is essential for nutrient intake, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They promote well-being, aid digestion, and sustain energy during fasting.

Avoid caffeine intake to avoid dehydration and energy crashes. Instead, opt for coconut water or plain water as healthier alternatives.

Portion control and nutrient-dense foods in non-fasting window can maintain energy and prevent discomfort.

Make sure to get enough sleep as Chhath Puja includes morning and evening ceremonies, so it's important to ensure you get sufficient rest while fasting.

