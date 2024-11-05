Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Must-Visit Sun Temples In India During The Holy Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | November 05, 2024
Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar during which the deity sun is worshipped. On this auspicious occasion, explore some of India's most famous Sun temples.
Konark Sun Temple is a must-visit place if you want to explore Odisha. It is one of the most famous and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is located about 23 km from Puri.
Martand Sun Temple is a Hindu temple situated near Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The ancient temple was built in the 8th century AD.
Modhera Sun Templein Gujarat is a Hindu temple which is home to the solar deity Surya. The temple is situated on the bank of the river Pushpavati.
Suryanar Kovil Temple in Tamil Nadu is also known as Suriyanar Temple. It is another temple to visit in the state.
Katarmal Sun Temple is a pilgrimage site which is dedicated to Lord Surya and it is located in Almora district of Uttarakhand.
Deo Surya Mandir is a Hindu Temple in Bihar which is home to the deity Sun. It is considered one of the sacred places for Chaath Puja.
Shri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Gollala Mamidada village in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh is an ancient temple that was built in the 7th century.
