Chhath Puja 2022: Rituals, Significance and Importance of the festival

October 29, 2022
The four-day festival of Chhath Puja has begun. After the pandemic, this year and people across the country are marking the occasion with much pomp
The festival takes place in the month of Kartik. The festival will begin on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Shukla Paksha. This year it will start on 28 October and will end on 31 October
On the first day of the Chhath Puja celebration, people who observe the vrat rise early in the morning to worship Lord Surya before consuming meals
On the second day of Chhath, known as Kharna day, vratis do not eat anything or drink water until puja in the evening when prasad of kheer is made with gud and arwa chawal
In Chhath Puja prayers are offered to Lord Surya and her sister Chhathi Maiya, who is the mind-born child of Brahma Dev and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti is worshipped as the Goddess of the festival
Puja materials often go on sale right before Chhath Puja
For the festival, the food is prepared with extreme caution and is strictly satvik. All the ingredients used in cooking are either newly purchased or well-cleaned and should be kept separately
Devotees from all over the country were seen boarding trains to their hometowns ahead of the Puja
Due to this railway stations were crowded and trains were overbooked in several cities
The government also took measures for the festival as Delhi Jal Board official released chemicals to dissolve toxic foam floating in the waters of Yamuna river
