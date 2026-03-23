Chaiti Chhath 2026: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Follow During The Festival Dedicated To Lord Surya

By: Sunanda Singh | March 23, 2026
Chaiti Chhath is a four-day Hindu festival which is dedicated to the Sun God and Chaiti Maiya. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Observing key dos and don’ts ensures the celebrations are meaningful and in the true spirit of the occasion.
AFP File Photo
Dos: Keep your home, surroundings, and puja area clean, as purity is very important during Chhath.
Don'ts: Do not consume non-vegetarian items and alcohol-related substances.
Dos: Keep your home, surroundings, and puja area clean, as purity is very important during Chhath.
Instagram/ banarasi__ishq_
Don'ts: Do not break the fast early; follow the muhurat for the Parana (breaking of the fast).
Dos: Devotees who observe the fast should sleep on the floor.
Don'ts: Avoid quarrels, anger, arguments, or negative thoughts.
Thanks For Reading!