Celebs who fell prey to death hoax

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Actress Veena Kapoor filed a defamation suit on Thursday and claimed that her photo was used in a news report in place of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai. She clarified that she was very much alive and healthy
In 2017, after a European news network reported that Shah Rukh Khan was 'killed in a plane crash.' The superstar had tweeted: "TGIF! Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! (sic)” Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a funny photo of him with ‘Phew…!!!"
This is not the first time that a celebrity has fallen prey to a death hoax. Earlier, Paresh Rawal was declared dead on social media. However, the actor clarified saying, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."
Last year, Lucky Ali quashed rumours of his death by issuing a statement, "Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time."
Tabassum had rubbished rumours of her death last year by tweeting, "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein"
During the Covid-19 pandemic, rumours went viral that veteran actress Kirron Kher had passed away. However, husband Anupam Kher had tweeted, "There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe"
Kamaal R Khan had shared a death hoax about Anurag Kashyap to which the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director replied, "Kal yamaraaj ke darshan hue .. aaj yamaraaj khud ghar vaapas chhod ke gae . Bole - abhee to aur filmen banaanee hain tumhen . Tum film nahin banaoge aur bevaqoof/bhakt usaka boycott nahin karenge , to unaka jeevan saarthak nahin hoga. Unko saarthakata mile isalie vaapas chhod gaye mujhe."
Reports of Mahesh Bhatt suffering from a heart attack and passing away went viral in 2019. However, Pooja Bhatt later clarified, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!"
