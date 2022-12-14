10 Bollywood actors who worked in Pakistani films

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting brutally trolled after he stated that he would love to do a Pakistani film
He also congratulated the Pakistan film industry for the success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. Amid the controversy, take a look at actors who have worked in Pakistani films in the past:
Shweta Tiwari has done a Pakistani film Sultanat in which she played the role of Pari
In 2016, late actor Om Puri was seen in the Pakistani film Actor In Law
Naseeruddin Shah has done two films in Pakistan - Khuda Ke Liye, also starring Fawad Khan, and Zinda Bhaag in 2013
Neha Dhupia made her Pakistani debut with an item song in Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna
Kirron Kher has done a Pakistani film called Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international awards
Late actor Vinod Khanna played the main role in Godfather: The Legend Continues. It was a remake of a Hollywood film
Arbaaz Khan was also a part of Godfather: The Legend Continues
Amrita Arora also had a pivotal role in the film Godfather: The Legend Continues, along with several other Bollywood celebs
Gulshan Grover played a negative role in the Pakistani film Virsa
Actor-comedian Johnny Lever was seen in the Pakistani film Love Mein Ghum which released in 2011
