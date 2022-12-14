10 Bollywood actors who worked in Pakistani films

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting brutally trolled after he stated that he would love to do a Pakistani film

He also congratulated the Pakistan film industry for the success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. Amid the controversy, take a look at actors who have worked in Pakistani films in the past:

Shweta Tiwari has done a Pakistani film Sultanat in which she played the role of Pari

In 2016, late actor Om Puri was seen in the Pakistani film Actor In Law

Naseeruddin Shah has done two films in Pakistan - Khuda Ke Liye, also starring Fawad Khan, and Zinda Bhaag in 2013

Neha Dhupia made her Pakistani debut with an item song in Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna

Kirron Kher has done a Pakistani film called Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international awards

Late actor Vinod Khanna played the main role in Godfather: The Legend Continues. It was a remake of a Hollywood film

Arbaaz Khan was also a part of Godfather: The Legend Continues

Amrita Arora also had a pivotal role in the film Godfather: The Legend Continues, along with several other Bollywood celebs

Gulshan Grover played a negative role in the Pakistani film Virsa

Actor-comedian Johnny Lever was seen in the Pakistani film Love Mein Ghum which released in 2011

