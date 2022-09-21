Celebs who broke Wedding/Marriage stereotypes

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Katrina Kaif’s Sisters Holding 'Phoolon Ki Chadar'

Dia Mirza chose a female priest for her wedding rituals

Neena Gupta chose to stay unmarried after giving birth to her daughter and got married at the age of 50

Dia Mirza Ditched Kanyadan On Her Wedding

Priyanka And Nick Jonas 10 Years Of Age Gap

Patralekha Applied Sindoor To Rajkumar Rao

Purab Kohli and Lucy Payton got married two years after giving birth to their daughter

Suhasini Mulay married at the age of 60

Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stanković were in a live-in relationship before marriage

