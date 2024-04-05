Capturing Imaginations: Renault Captur 2024 Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 05, 2024
The Captur comes with a sharp and sleek look with a redesigned grille.
The new model features a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Google services, accompanied by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
The interior does not change much compared to its predecessors.
In a move towards sustainability, Renault has opted for recycled materials in the cabin instead of leather upholstery.
The 2024 Captur features a 1.6-liter strong hybrid engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 145 bhp.
Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks are some of other cars in the segment.
The Renault Captur 2024 comes at the starting price of Rs 9.50 Lakh.
