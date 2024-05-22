Cannes 2024 Day 8: Urvashi Rautela, Shahana Goswami Dazzle On Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 22, 2024

The eight day of Festival de Cannes kicked off on May 21, where many A-list celebs graced the red carpet and flaunted their fashionable looks. Actress Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet in a dramatic pink gown by Dorota Goldpoint, a Polish designer.

Instagram | Urvashi Rautela

Serving next-level fashion at Cannes, model Rawdah Mohamed adorned a red custom ensemble inspired by Christian Dior's Fall Winter 1954 collection. The all red-look featured a structured blazer and pleated skirt paired with a red head scarf and a dramatic hat.

X | pradapearll

Another model, another stunning look! Bella Hadid looked mesmerising in a satin gown from the Dsquared2 Fall 2006 collection at Cannes.

X | 21metgala

Coco Rocha is here to slay again. The Canadian fashion model stunned the red carpet in a sparkly Elisabetta Franchi gown

Instagram | Coco Rocha

German actress Diane Kruger opted for a strapless crimpled midi gown by Versace.

X | Theriz

Actress Shahna Goswami adorned a beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla satin saree with a stunning stone-studded blouse.

Instagram | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Supermodel While Cara walked the red carpet in a mini lavender Mui-Mui dress.

X | ReservaPDBR

