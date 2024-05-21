Cannes 2024 Day 7: Jacqueline Fernandez To Bella Hadid, Best Fashion Moments On The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 21, 2024
The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 20, where many celebrities graced the red carpet in fashionable looks. One of them was model Bella Hadid, who opted for a bold look with a brown sheer dress by Saint Laurent.
Image Courtesy: X
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made a dazzling appearance at Cannes in an off-shoulder gold sequin gown by Mikael D Couture.
The best dressed from day 6 has to be Coco Rocha in a dramatic beige gown by Robert Wun Haute Couture. The diamond accessories, sleek hair and winged liner have enhanced the sartorial look.
Instagram | Coco Rocha
Canadian model Winnie Harlow made a stunning appearance in a chic white attire by Tamara Ralph Couture. The outfit boasted a fringe-detailed jacket with an intricate pattern paired with similar pants and an oversized hat.
X | pradapearll
Jury President at Cannes, Greta Gerwig, heads turn in a gorgeous beige gown paired with dangling diamond earrings.
X | imthespecialk
Supermodels are at Cannes, and of course, they are serving fashion. Barbara donned a custom Fendi SS21 couture dress on the red carpet.
X | thebangelmedia
German actress Diane Kruger made an extravagant appearance at the Festival de Cannes in a mesmerising Atelier Versace gown.
X | beyzanurapaydin
Thanks For Reading!