Cannes 2024 Day 12: From Joey King To Greta Gerwig, Check Red Carpet Fashion From Closing Ceremony Of 77th Film Festival

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 26, 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has concluded, where many A-list celebs graced the red carpet for the last time this year. Among them was actress Joey King in a pale yellow dress featuring a plunging neckline and embellished gloves.

Jessica Wang graced the closing ceremony red carpet in a striking ensemble. She donned a full-sleeved white ivory dress that featured a dramatic gold piece.

Actress and singer Sofia Carson adorned a chic gown by Elie Saab Haute Couture. She opted for a sleek hair look and shiny diamond jewellery.

British actress Simone Ashley stunned the Cannes red carpet in a black Stella McCartney FW24 attire. She styled the look with Jimmy Choo heels and diamond accessories.

Actress and film producer Demi Moore oozed a chic and elegant look in a black gown that boasted of a giant white bow on the front. With open hair and minimal jewellery, she looked stunning on the red carpet.

Jury President Greta Gerwig concluded her exquisite fashion style at Cannes with an A-line one-shoulder Celine gown. She paired the attire with dangling earrings.

Actress Elle Fanning exuded a princess vibe on the red carpet in a Gucci Resort 2025 dress that boasted of plunging neckline.

