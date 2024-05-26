Cannes 2024 Day 12: From Joey King To Greta Gerwig, Check Red Carpet Fashion From Closing Ceremony Of 77th Film Festival

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 26, 2024
The 77th Cannes Film Festival has concluded, where many A-list celebs graced the red carpet for the last time this year. Among them was actress Joey King in a pale yellow dress featuring a plunging neckline and embellished gloves.
X | ChicksInTheOff
Jessica Wang graced the closing ceremony red carpet in a striking ensemble. She donned a full-sleeved white ivory dress that featured a dramatic gold piece.
X | cinethetics
Actress and singer Sofia Carson adorned a chic gown by Elie Saab Haute Couture. She opted for a sleek hair look and shiny diamond jewellery.
X | elysianvogue
British actress Simone Ashley stunned the Cannes red carpet in a black Stella McCartney FW24 attire. She styled the look with Jimmy Choo heels and diamond accessories.
Instagram |Simone Ashley
Actress and film producer Demi Moore oozed a chic and elegant look in a black gown that boasted of a giant white bow on the front. With open hair and minimal jewellery, she looked stunning on the red carpet.
X | vhscut
Jury President Greta Gerwig concluded her exquisite fashion style at Cannes with an A-line one-shoulder Celine gown. She paired the attire with dangling earrings.
X | gerwigupdates
Actress Elle Fanning exuded a princess vibe on the red carpet in a Gucci Resort 2025 dress that boasted of plunging neckline.
X | cinemagicc
Thanks For Reading!