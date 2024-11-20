C. V. Raman Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes By The Legendary Indian Scientist

By: Rahul M | November 20, 2024
On November 21, 1970, the world bid farewell to one of its greatest physicists, Nobel laureate Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, who passed away in Bangalore, India. On the occasion of his death anniversary, here are inspirational quotes by the former Indian scientist:
"It was poverty and the poor laboratories that gave me the determination to do the very best I could."
"I am the master of my failure. If I never fail, how will I ever learn?"
"You can’t always choose who comes into your life but you can learn what lesson they teach."
"Success can come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you."
"The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment."
"If someone judges you, they are wasting space in their mind. Best part, it’s their problem."
