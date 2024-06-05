Budget Beast: Realme Narzo N63 Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 05, 2024
Realme launched the Narzo N63 in India, with prices starting at Rs 8,499.
It comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for Rs 8,499 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for Rs 8,999.
The Narzo N63 features a vegan leather back cover, 7.74mm in thickness, and weighs 189g.
It sports a 6.74-inch, 90Hz display and a 50MP AI-enhanced rear camera.
Powered by the UNISOC T612 octa-core chipset with Arm-G57 GPU, it includes 4GB RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM expansion.
The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.
It includes IP54 water and dust resistance, dual-light sensors for automatic brightness adjustment, and AI-enhanced features like air gestures and noise reduction.
