Budget Battle: OPPO A3 Pro 5G Launched In India

By: G R Mukesh | June 22, 2024
Oppo has launched A3 Pro in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.
The Oppo A3 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP front camera.
It is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging.
The phone has an IP54 rating, SGS Drop-Resistance, and SGS Military Standard certifications.
The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 17,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
The phone features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response, and 1,000 nits peak brightness.
It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
