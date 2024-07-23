Budget 2024: Take A Look At Nirmala Sitharaman's 7th Union Budget Saree (IN PICS)

By: Rahul M | July 23, 2024

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the seventh time this year on Tuesday (July 23)

Images from PTI and ANI

For the budget day, she opted for a sartorial look by wearing a white checked silk saree

The Union Finance Minister draped an off-white handloom saree featuring square checks and a broad magenta border with golden motifs

The minimal saree was paired with a plain magenta coloured blouse

Over the years, Sitharaman has become popular for donning an array of handlooms and exquisite sarees while presenting the budget

She has shown long-term support for traditional Indian sarees and is well-recognised for her appreciation for them

The Finance Minister has always promoted the age-old skill of Indian craftsmen and its rich heritage during large events

