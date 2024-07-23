BTS Photos From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz Sets

By: Sachin T | July 23, 2024
Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles, released in theatres on July 19
In just four days of its release, the film has crossed Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office
Bad Newz also starred Neha Dhupia in a small but significant role
Neha shared a slew of photos from the sets of Bad Newz and gave netizens a glimpse of all the fun that went down during the shoot of the film
Bad News registered the highest Day 1 figures of Vicky Kaushal's career as the film opened with Rs 8.50 crore in India
Despite a drop in its first Monday figures, Bad Newz has collected Rs 54 crore on the global scale
For those unversed, Bad Newz sheds light on the condition called Heteropaternal Superfecundation, in which a woman gets fertilised by sperm from two different men at the same time
