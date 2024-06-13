BTS 11th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The K-pop Group You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, and it's the biggest K-Pop group consisting of 7 members- Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-hope), Kim Taehyung (V), Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook.
The group was going to be an 8-member group, but the 8th member chose to become a producer, and they debuted as a 7-member K-pop band.
J-hope is the lead dancer of the group. Before joining BTS, he was a member of a street dance team called Neuron.
BTS's CEO Bang Si-hyuk couldn't recognise V for a year during their debut era.
The boy band made their K-pop debut on June 13, 2013. This year marks their 11th anniversary.
RM is the leader of the band. He was first called Rap Monster, later changing to the abbreviation (RM) in 2017.
Originally, the member Jimin's stage name was supposed to be Baby J or Young Kid, but they decided to go ahead with his real name.