Born To Rule: Cupra Reborn 2024

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 21, 2024
The Cupra Born is a car full of excellence and has abundance of colour, and is on offer in 6 different shades.
The focus of the carmaker is on a electric and sporty with emphasis on sustanability.
On the inside, the care is studded with sleek looking integrated 12.9" TOUCHSCREEN infotainment system.
The car engine can give the top performance of 326 hp in 5.6 seconds.
On a 100% charge, the vehicle can go as far as 599 Kilometres.
The Cupra car will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, the MG4 EV and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The Cupra Born is estimated to be worth Rs 35,63.975.
Thanks For Reading!