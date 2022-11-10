Boney Kapoor Birthday: Doting dad moments with kids Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022
Boney Kapoor is all set to turn 67 on November 11, 2022
Boney Kapoor is the father of 4 kids - Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor
Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996 and the couple have two children - Arjun and Anshula Kapoor
Kapoor then married actress Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Boney is often seen posing with his kids at various events
Boney supports all his kids and is a proud father
Boney is one protective father when it comes to his kids
Here's an adorable throwback picture of Boney posing with Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi
Although Arjun and Boney had a complicated relationship in the past, they now share an amicable relationship
Here's another adorable throwback picture of young Arjun and Anshula posing with Boney
Boney does not come off as a strict father, he rather seems like a cool dad
