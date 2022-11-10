Boney Kapoor Birthday: Doting dad moments with kids Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022

Boney Kapoor is all set to turn 67 on November 11, 2022

Boney Kapoor is the father of 4 kids - Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996 and the couple have two children - Arjun and Anshula Kapoor

Kapoor then married actress Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Boney is often seen posing with his kids at various events

Boney supports all his kids and is a proud father

Boney is one protective father when it comes to his kids

Here's an adorable throwback picture of Boney posing with Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi

Although Arjun and Boney had a complicated relationship in the past, they now share an amicable relationship

Here's another adorable throwback picture of young Arjun and Anshula posing with Boney

Boney does not come off as a strict father, he rather seems like a cool dad

