Bollywood, TV celebs who opened up on suffering miscarriage

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
Television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who is expecting her first child with Shoaib Ibrahim, recently opened up that she had suffered a miscarriage a year ago
Dipika is not the first celeb to open up about suffering a miscarriage. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had revealed that she too had gone through the pain and loss in 2010, few months after marrying Raj Kundra
Not many know, but Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan lost their first child to miscarriage before Aryan came into their lives
Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were expecting their first child together in 2009. However, Kiran suffered an unfortunate miscarriage and lost her child. The couple then became parents to a baby boy named Azad in 2011 via IVF.
In 2018, Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel announced the good news with their fans. However, the actress lost her baby four months into the pregnancy, which left the couple devastated.
Nisha Rawal had revealed on a reality show that she suffered a miscarriage in 2014, two years after marrying Karan Mehra
Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra, who are parents to three kids, revealed that the former suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their third child
Vikkas Manaktala had revealed on 'Bigg Boss 16' that his wife Gunjan had conceived several years after their marriage, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage, and the couple was now trying for another child
Dimpy Ganguly, who was married to politician Rahul Mahajan, revealed in 2011 that the couple had lost their first child
