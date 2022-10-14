Bollywood actors who played doctors on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
Over the years, Bollywood has given us some of most memorable doctor characters. Here's a list of 10 actors who played doctor on screen...
Ayushmann Khurrana played a doctor a named 'Uday Gupta' his latest release 'Doctor G'
In 'Doctor G', Shefali Shah played the role of a no-nonsense doctor 'Nandini' you'd bump into in most hospitals
Sanjay Dutt played the iconic role of a medical student 'Murli' a.k.a. 'Munna Bhai' in the movie 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'
Shahid Kapoor played the role of a doctor in 2019 released 'Kabir Singh'
Katrina Kaif played the protagonist's wife Dr 'Ria' in 'Sooryavanshi'
Kareena Kapoor played the role of a medical student named 'Pia' in the blockbuster movie '3 Idiots'
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a psychologist named 'Jehangir Khan' who helps the protagonist find answers to her life's problems in the movie 'Dear Zingadi'
Vidya Balan played 'Dr Vidya Bharadwaj' the protagonist Auro's mother in the movie 'Paa'
Jiah Khan played the role of a medical student 'Sunita Kalantri' in the movie 'Ghajini'
Amitabh Bachchan played the iconic doctor in 'Bhaskar Banerjee' a.k.a. Babu Moshai in 1971 released 'Anand'
Sonali Bendre flawlessly portrayed the role of a doctor in 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'
Thanks For Reading!