Bold Design, Smart Features: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Starting At ₹6.79 Lakh

By: G R Mukesh | November 11, 2024

Maruti Suzuki launched fourth-generation Dzire starting at Rs 6.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Dzire is available in five trims: LXI, VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, and ZXI Plus.

The new Dzire comes with a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z Series engine

It offers both a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission.

The Dzire features includes a single-panel electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

It features a dual-tone cabin with automatic climate control.

