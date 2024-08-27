BMW-Designed: Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 27, 2024
The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition, designed in collaboration with BMW Group’s Design Works, launched in India.
The Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 15,999, while the premium Note 40 Pro+ 5G costs Rs 18,999.
The device is equipped with a 108MP triple camera system with OIS and a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies.
The Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a 4600mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro 5G includes a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
The Note 40 Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM, while the Note 40 Pro+ 5G offers 12GB RAM. Both models include 256GB internal storage.
It is powered by a MediaTek D7020 5G processor.
The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
