Black Magic: The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Night Series

By: G R Mukesh | June 19, 2024
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Night Series is a wagon with a strong personality and flavour.
The Maybach itself is a luxury car, that is owned by Mercedes
This German legend runs on a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with mild hybrid drive.
The engine can give a top performance of 496 hp and a torque of 699.602 Nm.
The engine can scale 0-96 kmph in 4.7 seconds.
The Maybach will take on the BMW i7 and Audi A8.
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Night Series is estimated to be worth Rs 2.72 crore.
