BIZZARE: 7 Animals Who Turn Vegetarian During Winters

By: Manasi Kamble | November 09, 2024
Raccoons are omnivores, eating plants and animals, shifting to plant-based foods in winter. They smartly scavenge for food, often rummaging through garbage, showcasing adaptability that allows them to thrive in tough environments.
Bears are omnivores, consuming berries, nuts, fish, and small mammals. Before hibernation, they focus on plants like berries and acorns to build fat, avoiding food during hibernation.
Wild turkeys are omnivores, primarily consuming seeds, nuts, and berries in winter as animal foods become scarce, leading to a mostly plant-based diet for survival.
Squirrels are omnivores that eat nuts, seeds, fruits, and insects. In winter, they primarily consume stored nuts and seeds, relying on fall food collection for survival.
Hedgehogs mainly consume insects, fruits, and berries, focusing on plants before hibernation to gain fat, which sustains them during their months-long winter sleep.
Red Fox generally eat a mix of foods, but in winter, their diet shifts to include berries, fruits, and other plants as hunting becomes difficult in the cold.
Beavers aquatic vegetation and heavily depend on twigs and terrestrial plants when water sources become chilly during winters.
