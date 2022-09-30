Bigg Boss Winners: From Sidharth to Tejasswi, contestants who won Salman Khan's show

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022
Actor Rahul Roy was the first one to win the trophy of Bigg Boss in season 1. He was the main lead in the popular movie 'Aashiqui'
Ashutosh Kaushik is an actor and reality TV participant who won the second season of Bigg Boss
Vindu Dara Singh is a film and television actor who won the third season of Bigg Boss. Before this, he played the role of Lord Hanuman in the popular show 'Jai Veer Hanuman'
Shweta Tiwari is popularly known for her role of 'Prerna' in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She won the fourth season of Bigg Boss
Juhi Parmar gained recognition for her in 'Kumkum' in 'Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan'. She then won the fifth season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 6 was again won by an actress. It was 'Komolika' aka Urvashi Dholakia who had won the controversial show
Gauahar Khan is a model and actress who had appeared in several films. She emerged as the winner of the seventh season
The winner of Bigg Boss 8 was handsome hunk Gautam Gulati
The winner of Bigg Boss 9 was Prince Narula. He did not just win the show, he also found the love of his life Yuvika Chaudhary in the house
Bigg Boss 10 gave entry to commoners in the house as it was Manveer Gurjar who managed to win the show
Shilpa Shinde participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner by public votes
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an actress known for playing 'Simar' in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner
Sidharth Shukla was an actor, host and model. He was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Broken But Beautiful 3. He emerged as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13
Rubina Dilaik is an actress who works in television along with films. She was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14
Tejasswi Prakash is best known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini. She emerged as the winner of the of Boss 15
