Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Here are the final, confirmed contestants. SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Hosted by Superstar Mohanlal, the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Season 5' in Malayalam, premieres on Asianet from March 26, 2023 onwards while digitally streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Presenting the final list of contestants

Cerena Ann Johnson - Crowned ‘Miss Queen Kerala 2022’ and a former contestant of leading beauty pageants in the UAE, Cerena is certainly a beauty with brains

Aishwarya Suresh aka Lachugram​ - A former contestant on ‘Super Dancer Junior’, Aishwarya acquired fame through the film, ‘'Thinkalazhcha Nichayam'

Vishnu Joshi​ - A social media favourite with a body and looks to die for, Vishnu is Kerala’s face for fitness

Angeline Mariya​ - A breakout sensation in the Omar Lulu movie 'Nalla Samayam', Mariya made news over comments about drug comsumption while promoting her film

Rinosh George​ - Based in Bengaluru, actor/musician Rinosh became a viral sensation with his song ' I'm a Mallu'

Sruthi Lakshmi​ - A TV and film favourite, Lakshmi is also an acclaimed classical dancer who has made a name for herself in the Malayalam film industry by playing performance-driven roles

Nadira Mehrin​ - Transwoman Nadira Mehrin became the first transwoman to enroll for a second post-graduation course under the Kerala government's transgender quota. She also led a candidates' panel for a university election

Sreedevi Menon aka Viber Good Devu​ - A popular social media influencer and content creator, Menon often speaks her mind on socially relevant issues

Maneesha - Known for her act as ​ Vasavadatha in the popular sitcom, 'Thatteem Mutteem', Maneesha enjoys a lot of fan following in Kerala

Junaiz VP​ - ​Also known as Amina Thatha online, Junaiz enjoys a huge fan following for his entertaining videos

Akhil Marar - Filmmaker Akhil Marar is more famous for his controversial reactions to issues in the entertainment industry than his work on celluloid

Sobha Viswanath​ - An entrepreneur and fashion designer, she landed in trouble for alleged possession of drugs in her clothing store. She eventually was proven innocent

Aniyan Midhun​ - A native of Thrissur and a Wushu champion, Midhun is fondly called the 'Son of Arabian Sea'. He is also trained in kickboxing and karate

Sagar - Young star Sagar Surya began his career as Adhi in the sitcom, 'Thatteem Mutteem'. The actor's recent performances in movies like 'Kuruthi' and 'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan' have acquired him a loyal fan base

Shiju AR​ - An actor who is not only popular in Malayalam cinema but also enjoys a loyal following in Tamil and Telugu movies, Shiju is known for his guy-next-door image

Reneesha Rahiman​ - Reneesha has played bit roles in mainstream Malayalam projects but was recently noticed in the Telugu blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’

