Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Here are the final, confirmed contestants. SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
Hosted by Superstar Mohanlal, the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Season 5' in Malayalam, premieres on Asianet from March 26, 2023 onwards while digitally streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Presenting the final list of contestants
Cerena Ann Johnson - Crowned ‘Miss Queen Kerala 2022’ and a former contestant of leading beauty pageants in the UAE, Cerena is certainly a beauty with brains
Aishwarya Suresh aka Lachugram - A former contestant on ‘Super Dancer Junior’, Aishwarya acquired fame through the film, ‘'Thinkalazhcha Nichayam'
Vishnu Joshi - A social media favourite with a body and looks to die for, Vishnu is Kerala’s face for fitness
Angeline Mariya - A breakout sensation in the Omar Lulu movie 'Nalla Samayam', Mariya made news over comments about drug comsumption while promoting her film
Rinosh George - Based in Bengaluru, actor/musician Rinosh became a viral sensation with his song ' I'm a Mallu'
Sruthi Lakshmi - A TV and film favourite, Lakshmi is also an acclaimed classical dancer who has made a name for herself in the Malayalam film industry by playing performance-driven roles
Nadira Mehrin - Transwoman Nadira Mehrin became the first transwoman to enroll for a second post-graduation course under the Kerala government's transgender quota. She also led a candidates' panel for a university election
Sreedevi Menon aka Viber Good Devu - A popular social media influencer and content creator, Menon often speaks her mind on socially relevant issues
Maneesha - Known for her act as Vasavadatha in the popular sitcom, 'Thatteem Mutteem', Maneesha enjoys a lot of fan following in Kerala
Junaiz VP - Also known as Amina Thatha online, Junaiz enjoys a huge fan following for his entertaining videos
Akhil Marar - Filmmaker Akhil Marar is more famous for his controversial reactions to issues in the entertainment industry than his work on celluloid
Sobha Viswanath - An entrepreneur and fashion designer, she landed in trouble for alleged possession of drugs in her clothing store. She eventually was proven innocent
Aniyan Midhun - A native of Thrissur and a Wushu champion, Midhun is fondly called the 'Son of Arabian Sea'. He is also trained in kickboxing and karate
Sagar - Young star Sagar Surya began his career as Adhi in the sitcom, 'Thatteem Mutteem'. The actor's recent performances in movies like 'Kuruthi' and 'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan' have acquired him a loyal fan base
Shiju AR - An actor who is not only popular in Malayalam cinema but also enjoys a loyal following in Tamil and Telugu movies, Shiju is known for his guy-next-door image
Reneesha Rahiman - Reneesha has played bit roles in mainstream Malayalam projects but was recently noticed in the Telugu blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’
Thanks For Reading!