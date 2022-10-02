Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan dated THESE actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2022

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by nearly 9 women, has entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house as a contestant

Sajid was away from the limelight for nearly four years

As the actor-producer is once again in the news because of his participation in the controversial reality show, let's take a look at the actresses who he dated

Sajid and Jacqueline Fernandez dated for almost three years

Sajid was also linked with Tamannaah Bhatia, however, the actress had clarified by saying that "these rumours are funny and baseless"

Sajid was also rumoured to be dating Esha Gupta during the shoot of their film Humshakals

Not much is known about Gauahar Khan and Sajid's affair, but as per reports, it was rumoured that 19 years ago, the two had got engaged

Rakshanda Khan and Sajid reportedly dated for 10 years. However, they parted ways because of the reasons best known to them

