Bhumi Pednekar proves silver is the new black in fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar shared her latest look vefore heaing to the red carpet of NMACC event

Instagram

The actress stunned in metallic and sillver costumes by Anamika Khanna creations

Instagram

Her gorgeous silver embelished statement jeweleries looked edgy and elegant

Instagram

With this new look, she is effortlessly shining brigther than all that glitters

Instagram

Ready to turn heads at the star studded fashion event

Instagram

No doubt this unique appearance of Bhumi is oozing some major fashion goals

Instagram

Like always, her fashion game is on the point

Instagram

What are your thoughts about her latest looks?

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

