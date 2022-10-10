Best songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
Apart from giving memorable roles Amitabh has also sung several songs. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, here's a list of 10 songs sung by Big B
Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar both gave their voice for the track 'Atrangi Yaari' from 'Wazir'
'Neela Aasmaan' from the 1981 romantic drama 'Silsila' was sung by Amitabh
The Holi favourite 'Rang Barse' from the movie 'Silsila' was also sung by Amitabh
Amitabh voiced the melancholic track 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan' from 'Baghban' that puts forth the pain of separation
Big B voiced one of the most known festive tracks 'Holi Khele Raghuveera' from 'Baghban'
'Piddly Si Baatein' from the satirical drama 'Shamitabh' was sung by Amitabh Bachchan
The song 'Rozaana' from the 2007 movie 'Nishabd' was also sung by Big B. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside Jiah Khan
Amitabh voiced the melodious song 'Chalo Jane Do' from the movie 'Bhoothnath'
In the1979 film 'Mr Natwarlal', Amitabh Bachchan gave his voice to the track 'Mere Paas Aao'
Amitabh voiced the soulful track 'Ekla Cholo Re' from the 2012 released movie 'Kahaani'
Thanks For Reading!