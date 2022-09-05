Best movies of Rakesh Roshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
Rakesh Roshan marked his debut in Bollywood as an actor with the 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani
Paraya Dhan (1971) is a Hindi-language drama film directed by Rajendra Bhatia, starring Hema Malini and Rakesh Roshan
Khubsoorat 1980) is a comedy-drama film, directed and produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Kaamchor (1982) was a remake of the Telugu film Subhodayam (1980). Roshan was seen essaying a completely different role in the film
Dhongee (1979), starred Rakesh Roshan in a special appearance, It was directed by Ashok Roy. The film stars Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Asrani, and Prem Nath.
Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara (1973) is a Bollywood drama film directed by Prakash Mehra. The film stars Rakesh Roshan, Kumkum, Pran, among others
Nafrat (1973) is a Bollywood romance film directed by Shyam Ralhan, starring Rakesh Roshan and Yogeeta Bali
Shriman Shrimati (1982) was a multi-starrer film with Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar, Rakesh Roshan, among others. The film was declared superhit that year
Bullet (1976) starred Dev Anand, Parveen Babi and Rakesh Roshan. The movie was made at the 25th anniversary of Navketan Production
Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972) featured Rakhi opposite Rakesh Roshan
