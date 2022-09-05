Pankaj Tripathi's adorable photos with wife Mridula

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi turned 46 on September 5

The actor often shares adorable photos with his wife Mridula on Instagram

The couple has been married for 17 years now

Pankaj and Mridula moved to Mumbai after their marriage and welcomed their daughter in 2006

Mridula is a teacher by profession

Pankaj Tripathi has always maintained that his wife has been supportive of him

He also often says that Mridula is the man of the house

Mridula was also a part of Pankaj's latest film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'

Their love story is no less than a Bollywood film and would make you fall in love with them

