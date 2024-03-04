Best Dressed Celebs At Ambani Event: Deepika Padukone, Sidharth-Kiara & Others

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 04, 2024
At her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, Nita Ambani served an elegant look in handloom kanchipuram saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt slayed in an Andrea Brocca blue asymmetrical dress which featured a plunging neckline
Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, dazzled in a gold lehenga by Sabyasachi
Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as she adorned a white pearl-embellished lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra
Shloka Ambani donned a custom gold lehenga with embroidered and chromatic detailing designed by Manish Malhotra
Sonam Kapoor, known as Bollywood's fashion icon, made heads turn in a traditional Ladakhi ensemble from Namza Couture
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a gold ensemble by Ritu Kumar. Her outfit featured a thigh-high slit gown and an embellished jacket. She completed her look with 12-year-old neckpiece which she worn at her wedding reception
Isha Ambani wore a bold red custom set by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit featured a lehenga with blouse and cape fur ensembled
Janhvi Kapoor wore a sequined saree with a captivating ombre pattern blending shades of pink and purple
While Kiara Advani wore a pink organza saree, her actor-husband Siddharth Malhotra looked handsome in an ivory sherwani
