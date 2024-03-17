Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 17, 2024
Bollywood celebrities flaunt some amazing looks and experiment with their fashion sense at the airport. We bring to you a list of the best-dressed celebrity looks from the airport by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Kharbanda and more.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon, the star of 'Crew,' took off from Mumbai wearing a black sweatshirt and grey denim skinny jeans, which she paired with black ankle-length boots.
Shraddha Kapoor wore a beige overcoat with a black top and paired it with light blue skinny denim jeans.
Nora Fatehi wore a yellow traditional suit as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Katrina Kaif wore a polka-dot maxi dress, which she paired with a black leather jacket.
Ranbir Kapoor wore Prada's military green jacket and paired it with matching sweatpants.
Looking gorgeous in a blue A-line midi dress, Kriti Kharbanda left for Delhi to marry Pulkit Samrat.
Manushi Chhillar wore a mustard yelloe embroided anarkali set from Devnaagri, which is priced at ₹33,000 and carried a Dior tote bag.
