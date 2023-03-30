Before Vivian Dsena, THESE celebs converted to Islam

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Shakti actor Vivian Dsena rfecently opened up on embracing islam after his marriage to the Egyptian Journalist, Nouran Aly
However, he isn't the first one to do this & there are many other celebs in the list. Check Out in next slide
Dipika Kakkar: The actress converted to islam in 2018 to marry her 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Shoaib Inrahim
Rakhi Sawant: The actress reportedly married Adil Khan Durrani last year, after which she decided to embrace Islam wholeheartedly
Ayesha Takia: She converted to islam to marry her long time boyfriend Farhan Azmi, who is a businessman and was associated with Samajwadi Party
Saroj Khan: Originally names Saroj Kishan Chand Singh Nagpal, the late choreographer converted to islam due to her faith in the religion
Dharmendra: The veteran actor wanted to marry Hema Malini while he already has a wife named Prakash Kaur, who wasn't ready to divorce him. So the two got converted to Islam and married each other
Sharmila Tagore: The veteran actress converted to Islam in 1969 to marry her love, lt. cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
AR Rahman: The music composer embraced Islam in the year 1989 as he loved the ideals and values of the religion
