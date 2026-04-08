Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Sahitya Samrat Who Wrote 'Vande Matram'

By: Sunanda Singh | April 08, 2026
Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, or Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, was an Indian novelist, poet, and journalist.
One of India's greatest revolutionaries died on April 8, 1894, due to complications related to diabetes.
The renowned Bengali novelist wrote the lyrics of 'Vande Mataram' on November 7, 1875.
He was born in Naihati in West Bengal to an orthodox Bengali Brahmin family.
Bankim Chatterjee was married at the very young age of 11, which was a common practice at the time.
Sir Chatterjee published his novel Anandamath in 1882, which also had verses of 'Vande Mataram.'
Anandamath is a political novel depicting a Sanyasi army fighting the British soldiers. The tune of 'Vande Mataram' was later composed by Rabindranath Tagore.
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