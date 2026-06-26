Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The 'Vande Mataram' Composer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 26, 2026
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was one of India's most influential writers and thinkers. On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was among the first batch of students to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calcutta in 1858. It was a landmark achievement during British rule.
Apart from being a celebrated novelist, he worked as a Deputy Magistrate and Deputy Collector under the British administration for more than three decades.
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay published his novel Anandamath in 1882 which also had verses of 'Vande Mataram.
He is regarded as one of the pioneers of modern Bengali literature. His novel Durgeshnandini (1865) is considered the first major Bengali romance novel.
Bankim attempted writing in English, before gaining fame as a Bengali author. His first novel, Rajmohan's Wife, was written in English and serialised in a magazine.
In 1872, he launched the influential Bengali literary journal Bangadarshan, which became a platform for prominent writers and intellectuals.
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