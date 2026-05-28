Bakrid 2026: Top Mosques In India To Experience Eid-al-Adha Prayers

By: Sunanda Singh | May 28, 2026
Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is one of the most auspicious Muslim festivals that is celebrated in India today. On this special day, visit some of India's significant mosques.
The following slides mentions some of the most revered mosques to experience Eid-al-Adha rrayers.
Jama Masjid in Delhi was built by Shah Jahan. The red brick monument is considered one of the largest mosques in India.
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Taj-ul-Masjid is one of the most famous mosques, which is situated in Bhopal. The mosque is one of the largest mosques in Asia.
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Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque located in the city of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country. According to reports, a part of the mosque was constructed in just two and a half days, which is why it is called Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.
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Mecca Masjid, also called Makkah Masjid, is a revered mosque that is located in Hyderabad. The mosque was built in the 17th century, and the main hall of the mosque has a capacity of hosting 10,000 worshippers.
The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the Moti Masjid, also known as the Pearl Mosque, inside Agra Fort during the 17th century. The mosque, made of white marble, is a stunning sight to behold.
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The Adina Mosque is a historical pilgrimage site which is located in the Malda district of West Bengal.
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