Bajaj Electrifies The Streets: Launches Chetak 2901 Electric Scooter Series

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 10, 2024
Bajaj launched the Chetak 2901 electric scooter series, priced from Rs 95,998.
It shares the same visual design as other Chetak variants and offers five color choices.
The Chetak 2901 features a smaller 0.8 kWh battery, providing a range of 123 km on a single charge and a top speed of 63 kmph.
Standard features include a colored digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth connectivity.
It also include features like call and music control, follow me home lights, and Bluetooth App connectivity.
Optional TecPac adds features like hill hold, reverse, sport and economy modes.
Bookings are available at all 500 Chetak showrooms or online, with deliveries starting June 15.
