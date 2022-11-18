Badshah Birthday Special: Top hits of the 'Jugnu' rapper

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Born on November 19, 1985, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah is a rapper known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi music. So let's take a look at some of his top hits..
Released in 2017, Badshah's song 'MERCY' is from his album O.N.E. Featuring Lauren Gottlieb, the song was composed and sung by him
'She Move It Like' is a song by Badshah's album ONE. Featuring Warina Hussain, its music video crossed 11 million views in a day
'DJ Waley Babu' came out in 2015. This song was extremely popular at the time of the launch and gave the rapper recognition in the Bollywood industry
Released in 2020 featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Payal Dev, the song 'Genda Phool' was an instant hit. It was the 4th most-watched music video on YouTube for the year 2020 across the world
Featuring Priyank Sharma and Astha Gill alongside Badshah, their hit single 'Buzz' came out in 2018
Released in 2021, 'Jugnu' is Badshah's single song album which was immensely liked by the audience
'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' from the movie 'Stree' was sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi, and Sachin-Jigar. The peppy beats of the song can make anyone groove to it
Badshah made a lot of fans with his rap in the song 'Kar Gayi Chull' from the 2016 released film 'Kapoor & Sons'
Thanks For Reading!