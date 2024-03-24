Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2024: Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 24, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui attended politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftar party on Sunday in Mumbai.

Dressed in a navy blue kurta, Dino Moreo made an appearance.

Gully Boy actors Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi reunited at Baba Siddique grand iftar party on Sunday.

Salman Khan was seen wearing a black and white kurta.

Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who were dressed in traditional outfits, were seen at the Iftar party.

