Avril Lavigne honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By: Asian News International | September 01, 2022
Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and expressed her pleasure at the event.
The Canadian singer-songwriter exclusively revealed to Fox News Digital that when she began her music career at the age of 16, she never anticipated she would be given this accolade.
When she was a teenager and had just dropped out of high school in order to pursue a career as a singer, she recalled making her first trip to the famous boulevard.
In the same sweatshirt she was wearing during the ceremony, Lavigne brought a photo of herself from that trip.
When chatting with Fox News Digital about the ceremony, her friend and fellow singer Machine Gun Kelly couldn't help but applaud her.
He said he still has the goal of creating music that has the same impact on listeners as her songs do.
He also complimented Lavigne's dedication to keeping it real with her fans, saying she never puts on a show and is just always her authentic self. "[She is] so far beyond an image and really is a rock star," he shared.
At the age of 16, Lavigne earned a recording deal with Arista Records for two albums. The best-selling record of the twenty-first century by a Canadian artist is Let Go, her debut studio album, released in 2002.
Thanks For Reading!