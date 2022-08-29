MTV Video Music Awards 2022 - Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022
On Sunday, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Performers this year include Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.
Best new artist - Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Best collaboration - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Best K-pop - LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Best hip-hop - Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Video for good - Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Best rock - Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Best alternative - Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
Best Latin - Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Other winners include as follows: Artist of the year - Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Song of the year - Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Push performance of the year - SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
Best pop - Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records. He also won for Album of the year - Harry’s House
Best R&B - The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Group of the year - BTS
