MTV Video Music Awards 2022 - Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022

On Sunday, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Performers this year include Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.

Best new artist - Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Best collaboration - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Best K-pop - LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Best hip-hop - Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Video for good - Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Best rock - Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Best alternative - Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Best Latin - Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Other winners include as follows: Artist of the year - Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Song of the year - Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Push performance of the year - SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Best pop - Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records. He also won for Album of the year - Harry’s House

Best R&B - The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Group of the year - BTS

